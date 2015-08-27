World Championships: Johnson-Thompson into long jump final

Media playback is not supported on this device World Championships 2015: British trio qualify for long jump final

World Athletics Championships Venue: Beijing National Stadium, China. Dates: 22-30 August. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, Red Button, Radio 5 live, online, mobiles, tablets and app. Click here for full details.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson was one of three British athletes to qualify for the women's long jump final at the World Championships in Beijing.

Johnson-Thompson, 22, suffered disappointment in the heptathlon last Sunday when she finished 28th, but jumped 6.79m to reach Friday's final.

Team-mates Lorraine Ugen (6.87m) and Shara Proctor (6.68m) also qualified.

"I wanted to come out and put everything that was wrong right again," Johnson-Thompson told BBC Sport.

Fifth in the heptathlon at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, she was tipped for a medal in Beijing but three fouls meant she did record a score in the long jump discipline.

In the long jump her second jump of 6.79m, after a first attempt of 6.54m, saw her qualify in fifth position.

"I'm very grateful to be able to represent the country in the long jump as well as the heptathlon, so I have a chance to rectify my mistake," she said.

"I've had to sit and live with my thoughts for the last few days so it has been hard."

Ugen recorded the second longest jump, behind Serbia's Ivana Spanovic (6.91m), and Proctor qualified in 11th position.

United States-born sisters Tiffany Porter and Cindy Ofili, who now represent Great Britain, moved into the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles.

Porter was the second fastest qualifier as she won her heat in 12.73 seconds, while Ofili came fourth in her heat in 12.97.

Stephanie Twell's time of 15 minutes 34.72 seconds saw her qualify as one of the fastest losers to reach Sunday's women's 5,000m final.

British pair Charlie Grice and Chris O'Hare qualified for the men's 1500m semi-finals but Morgan Lake and Isobel Pooley did not reach Saturday's high jump final after failed three times at 1.92m.

South African Wayde van Niekerk became the fourth fastest 400m runner of all time when he won Wednesday's final, but collapsed after the race and was taken off the track on a stretcher.

The 23-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live: "I was calm and I just needed to catch my breath.

"It was normal lactic acid after the race. I made a mistake of going to sit down but I couldn't get up again.

"Other than that, I was 100% all the way to the hospital and back again. I knew I was fine.

"I knew this was a normal feeling and I've been through this at almost every 400m race I've had this year."