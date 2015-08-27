Usain Bolt beats Justin Gatlin in World Championships 200m final

Media playback is not supported on this device Bolt beats Gatlin for sprint double

World Athletics Championships Venue: Beijing National Stadium, China Dates: 22-30 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, Red Button, Radio 5 live, online, mobiles, tablets and app. Click here for full details.

Usain Bolt won the rematch and 200m gold as he ran a wonderful bend to once again leave rival Justin Gatlin chasing silver and fresh air.

On a sweaty, sticky night in the Bird's Nest, Bolt was out of the blocks quicker and opened up an unassailable lead over the first 100m before coming away down the straight and jabbing his thumbs at his chest as he crossed the line.

His 19.55 seconds was the fastest in the world this year, his speed and peerless championship class too good for American Gatlin, whose 19.74 was well outside his season's best.

Jamaican Bolt, who will also compete in the 4x100m relay, said: "It means a lot to me.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bolt wiped out by cameraman

"I'm happy to be a 10-time World Championships gold medallist, especially when people have been saying I would lose.

"I had the utmost confidence. As long as my coach is confident, I'm super confident.

"The British people give me a lot of love and I will continue running fast."

South Africa's Anaso Jobodwana set a national record of 19.87, with Panama's Alonso Edwards three thousands of a second behind in fourth.

Britain's talented 20-year-old Zharnel Hughes, who trains with Bolt in Jamaica, ran a personal best of 20.02 for fifth in his first major final.

But this was all about the man metres in front, his 10th world gold just another astonishing number in a career without parallel.

For much of this season Bolt, 29, has been a struggling shadow of the man who has dominated both sprinting and his sport for the past seven years.

Coming into these championships he had raced only one 200m all summer, and that a lacklustre 20.13 in May.

Bolt's major individual titles Olympic 100m champion: 2008, 2012 World 100m champion: 2009, 2013, 2015 Olympic 200m champion: 2008, 2012 World 200m champion: 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015

Gatlin, twice banned for doping, had run more than two tenths of a second faster than any other man in the field this year, and almost half a second quicker than Bolt.

Bolt had neither the times this summer nor the races, a pelvic injury restricting his season until just a month before these championships.

But in the stadium where he smashed Michael Johnson's long-standing world record in winning Olympic 200m gold seven years ago, he was out of the blocks quicker than Gatlin.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bolt reacts to 200m glory

With the American two lanes inside him, he was able to relax down the straight and celebrate as Gatlin trailed behind him once again.

Gatlin went into Sunday's 100m final, part one of their showdown, as the dominant man in world sprinting.

But, having cracked under the immense pressure of that first battle, he was once again unable to peak when he needed it most, and at 33 years old he may never have a better chance of beating his sport's superstar.

Hughes, born in the British Dependent Territory of Anguilla, formally gained British citizenship in June this year and won the national trials in some style.

And in his first major global championship he has improved throughout the rounds to confirm his potential for big finals ahead.

He will have no better exemplar than Bolt, unstoppable here once again.

Media playback is not supported on this device Why Bolt beat Gatlin again - Johnson

How the world reacted

Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes, who finished fifth: "He is a legend. I even doubted him a bit but he knows what to do, so credit to him and congratulations to him."

Multiple world champion Michael Johnson: "He is the best in the world and he does not have any rivals. We have to give him a lot of credit for running in the 100m and 200m - this is the most he has been challenged."

Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes: "There are some people in this world who are super human. Bolt wins 200m."

Former British sprinter Darren Campbell: "What Usain Bolt does for the sport is incredible. He's taken the sport to another level. Everywhere you go people know Usain Bolt."

BBC Radio 5 live commentator Mike Costello: "Everybody runs in a sprint race at school and can relate to what he does when he runs fast, but he gives the crowd something to remember afterwards by turning it into a party, and that's why he will be missed so much when he goes."

BBC TV commentator and former athlete Steve Cram: "Resurrecting a performance like that from a season he has had shows Usain Bolt is the greatest."

Photos of Bolt's double delight

Usain Bolt underlines he is the number one as Justin Gatlin trails behind him

Bolt unleashed his signature 'Lightning Bolt' during his victory lap

However, the lap did not go as smoothly as the race when he collided with an eager cameraman

He was soon back on his feet and was almost engulfed by his supporters inside the Bird's Nest

After a week of media hype about their rivalry, Bolt (left) and Justin Gatlin were able to reflect