IAAF president Lord Coe says "the message could not be stronger" after Russia's athletics federation is provisionally suspended from international competition - including the Olympic Games - for its alleged involvement in widespread doping.

The IAAF took action after the publication of an independent World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) report that alleged "state-sponsored doping".

Its council members voted by 22-1 in favour of Russia being banned, but Coe said he was "angry" that athletics was in such a "shameful position".