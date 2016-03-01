World Indoors: Greg Rutherford heads 23-strong Great Britain team

From the section

Greg Rutherford claimed the world outdoor title in 2015

World Indoor Championships Date: 17-20 March Venue: Portland, USA Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio, online & the BBC Sport app. Schedule

Reigning Olympic and world champion Greg Rutherford heads a 23-strong British team for this month's World Indoor Championships.

He is joined by high jumpers Robbie Grabarz and Chris Baker, who makes his global championship debut.

The team also features newly crowned British Indoor champions Adelle Tracey (800m), Charlie Grice (1500m) and Steph Twell (3000m).

The championships take place in Portland, USA, from 17-20 March.

Tracey beat Lynsey Sharp to victory in the British Indoor Championships

World Championship silver medallist Shara Proctor and double World Indoor Championships medallist Tiffany Porter are also included in the team.

British 100m and 200m record holder Dina Asher-Smith will compete in the 60m.

British champions Nigel Levine (400m), Andy Pozzi (60m hurdles) and Hannah England (1500m) declined selection in favour of concentrating on the outdoor season.

Reigning world indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty also withdrew to focus on the outdoor season as an individual and member of the 4x100m relay team.

Men's team:

60m: James Dasaolu, Andrew Robertson

1500m: Charlie Grice, Chris O'Hare

3000m: Lee Emanuel, Tom Farrell

60m hurdles: Lawrence Clarke

High Jump: Chris Baker, Robbie Grabarz

Long Jump: Dan Bramble, Greg Rutherford

Women's team:

60m: Dina Asher-Smith, Asha Philip

800m: Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey

3000m: Josephine Moultrie, Steph Twell

60m hurdles: Tiffany Porter, Serita Solomon

High Jump: Isobel Pooley

Long Jump: Shara Proctor, Lorraine Ugen

Pentathlon: Morgan Lake