Rio 2016: Kenya confident of avoiding Olympic Games ban following Wada ruling

Kenyan sports minister Hassan Wario is confident the nation will not be banned from this year's Olympic Games despite breaching global anti-doping rules.

The African country, one of the major forces in world athletics, was judged to be non-compliant and placed at risk of missing this summer's Rio Games.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has written to Kenya, outlining what it must do to meet the anti-doping code.

"No ban was mentioned in the body of the letter," Wario said.

"Wada has attached the areas of the act which they want to be rewritten or rectified for us to regain full compliance as soon as possible.

"Meaning that as soon as parliament reviews those highlighted bits of the legislation we are fully compliant."

Kenya has already missed two Wada deadlines to show it is tackling cheating in sport.

After a series of drugs and corruption scandals, Kenya had been warned to comply with Wada's rules or face sanctions.

Last month, it finally passed legislation that created a new national anti-doping agency, with President Uhuru Kenyatta personally driving the new law through.

It was widely assumed the measure would satisfy Wada.

But Thursday's ruling means the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will decide whether to ban Kenyan athletes from the Olympics or any other competitions.

David Were, chair of the Kenya parliament sports and welfare committee which developed the anti-doping bill, said Kenya will appeal the decision.

Kenya is dominant at distance running, winning 11 medals at London 2012 and topping the table at the World Championships in Beijing last year with seven golds.

But the country has become mired in doping and bribery allegations, with more than 40 of its athletes failing drugs tests since 2011.

In November, former Wada president Dick Pound said it was "pretty clear that there are a lot of performance-enhancing drugs being used" in Kenya.