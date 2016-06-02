Diamond League: Greg Rutherford & Justin Gatlin win in Rome

Rutherford's second jump of the night proved enough for victory

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford produced a season's best to win the Diamond League meeting in Rome.

The Briton jumped 8.31m in round two of the event, the same mark he achieved to claim gold at London 2012.

American Marquise Goodwin was second with 8.19m, just ahead of Australia's Fabrice Lapierre, who jumped 8.18m.

After his win, Rutherford, who remains unbeaten in 2016, hinted he may pull out of Sunday's Birmingham Diamond League to rest his body.

He is unhappy with changes to the Diamond League competition that mean four athletes contest the closing stages rather than eight.

With less recovery time between jumps, Rutherford said athletes were "incredibly frustrated", adding: "You can't perform."

He also hinted he may pull out of Birmingham to "preserve the body".

The Birmingham event, which is live on BBC One from 13:30 BST, is expected to feature 21 world champions.

London 2012 bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz, who is expected to compete in Birmingham, jumped 2.30m to come second in the high jump.

It was a best outdoor height for the the Briton since 2013, but he fell short of Ukrainian Bohdan Bondarenko's effort of 2.33m.

American Justin Gatlin won the 100m in a non-Diamond League race, clocking a season's best of 9.93 seconds to edge out compatriot Ameer Webb (9.94).

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana missed out of the women's 5,000m world record by just over a second, clocking 14 minutes 12.59 seconds.