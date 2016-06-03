Rio 2016: Scots top British rankings ahead of Olympic trials

Scots Lynsey Sharp and Eilidh Doyle want to add Olympic medals to their collection

Four Scots top the British rankings ahead of the Rio trials in Birmingham this month, after achieving Olympic standards in Italy on Thursday.

Lynsey Sharp produced a season best in the women's 800m, her second sub-two minute run in the Diamond League this year.

The Scottish record holder came in at 1:59.03, more than two seconds faster than her London 2012 time.

Steph Twell ran well inside the Olympic standard in the 5,000m - 14:50.

That was Twell's second quickest and best run for six years at that distance and was also within five seconds of the national record she set in 2010.

Chris O'Hare has made the Olympic standard for Rio

In the men's 1,500m, Chris O'Hare also made the qualification time and produced his season best as he came in seventh.

And Eilidh Doyle finished third in the 400m hurdles. The two-time Commonwealth silver medallist missed out on second in a race that saw Jamaica's Janeive Russell win with a world leading time of 53.96.

Sharp, Twell, Doyle and O'Hare now require top-two finishes at the British Championships, which run from 24-26 June, to gain automatic qualification for Brazil.

Laura Muir, Andrew Butchart and Eilish McColgan are also in that position as they seek to join Rio-bound runners Callum Hawkins, Tsegai Tewelde, Derek Hawkins and Beth Potter.