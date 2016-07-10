Zharnel Hughes: Great Britain sprinter will miss Rio Olympics

Zharnel Hughes finished seventh in his heat for the 200m at the European Championships in Amsterdam

Great Britain sprinter Zharnel Hughes will miss next month's Olympic Games in Rio with a knee injury.

Hughes, 20, has been struggling with a knee ligament problem caused by a fall earlier in the season.

At the European Championships on Thursday, Hughes finished seventh in his heat for the 200m and was well short of his best, clocking 21.21 secs.

"Sad that I'll miss out on my first Olympics due to a knee injury. It's a bit disappointing," he tweeted.

Anguilla-born Hughes, who is the fourth fastest Briton in history over 200m, had been touted as a potential medal hope for Team GB at Rio 2016.

He ran 20.02 secs on the way to fifth place at last year's World Championships in his first major final.