Sporting firsts quiz: From tennis to skating to darts, who were the groundbreaking stars?

Sir Roger Bannister also won gold over the mile at the 1954 Commonwealth Games

Sir Roger Bannister, the first person to run a mile in under four minutes, has died at the age of 88.

His time of three minutes 59.4 seconds, set at Iffley Road sports ground in Oxford on 6 May 1954, stood as a record for just 46 days but his place in athletics history was assured.

Not every record is quite as iconic as that one, but how is your knowledge of other sporting firsts?

