Athletics coverage on BBC TV and online

Watch highlights of the Diamond League, featuring a field packed with the world's top athletes on BBC TV and online.

BBC Sport brings you coverage of the 2018 athletics season.

Here's what's coming up this week.

Sunday, 27 May

13:00-14:00, Diamond League Eugene highlights, BBC Two

Britain's Reece Prescod and CJ Ujah face a high-quality field in the men's 100m at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, the third leg of the 2018 Diamond League.

They will face world champion Justin Gatlin, world silver medallist Christian Coleman, and Ronnie Baker, the winner in Eugene last year with a wind-aided 9.86, plus China's Su Bingtian.

Among other big names competing are Caster Semenya in a high-class women's 1500m.

Saturday, 2 June

13:15-14:00, Diamond League Rome highlights, BBC One

Gabby Logan presents highlights from the fourth meeting in the 2018 Diamond League series.

Russia's two-time reigning world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene is one of the stand-out names in the field in Italy.

Luvo Manyonga also catches the eye - the South African long jumper won the world title in London last summer and has already proved his form in 2018 by taking Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast.

Repeated on the Red Button and online at 1900-2030 on Saturday and 0800-0930 on Sunday.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

*All times listed are BST. Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.