London Marathon 2018: Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot wins but Paula Radcliffe keeps world record

Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot ran her first marathon in London last year and finished fourth

Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot won the 2018 London Marathon but Paula Radcliffe's 'mixed-gender' race world record remained intact.

Cheruiyot, 34, crossed the finish line in an unofficial personal best two hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

That was more than three minutes slower than the 2:15.25 four-time British Olympian Radcliffe ran in 2003.

Mary Keitany and Tirunesh Dibaba had been looking to break Radcliffe's record but both faded.

Olympic 5,000m champion Cheruiyot ran her first marathon in London last year and finished fourth overall before winning in Frankfurt in the autumn.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei (2:20.13) finished second, with Ethiopia's Tadelech Bekele (2:21.30) third.

Keitany had been on course to break Radcliffe's record but eventually finished fifth (2:24: 27) having lost the lead she had held from the start with around five miles remaining.

Great Britain's Lily Partridge (2:29:24) claimed a personal best to finish eighth, with team-mate Tracy Barlow (2:32.09) ninth.

Righting last year's wrongs - analysis

by Paula Radcliffe, Women's marathon world record holder on BBC One

It hurt Vivian Cheruiyot to blow up last year as badly as she did by over-committing in the first half of the race.

You can see the effort she has put in to overcome that disappointment.