Asbel Kiprop: Kenya's former Olympic 1500m champion denies doping claims

Asbel Kiprop finished sixth in the 2016 Olympic 1500m final

Kenya's former Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop says he will prove he is a "clean athlete" after reports he failed an out-of-competition drugs test.

The 28-year-old three-time world champion reportedly tested positive for banned blood-boosting agent EPO.

Kiprop finished second at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but was upgraded to gold when Bahrain's Rashid Ramzi failed a drug test.

In a statement he said he would not "ruin" his career by doping.

"I have been at the forefront of the fight against doping in Kenya - a fight I strongly believe in and support," said Kiprop, who has run the fifth fastest 1500m of all time.

"I would not want to ruin all I have worked for since my first international race in 2007. I hope I can prove that I am a clean athlete in every way possible."