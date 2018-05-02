Asbel Kiprop: Kenya's former Olympic 1500m champion denies doping claims

Asbel Kiprop
Asbel Kiprop finished sixth in the 2016 Olympic 1500m final

Kenya's former Olympic 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop says he will prove he is a "clean athlete" after reports he failed an out-of-competition drugs test.

The 28-year-old three-time world champion reportedly tested positive for banned blood-boosting agent EPO.

Kiprop finished second at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but was upgraded to gold when Bahrain's Rashid Ramzi failed a drug test.

In a statement he said he would not "ruin" his career by doping.

"I have been at the forefront of the fight against doping in Kenya - a fight I strongly believe in and support," said Kiprop, who has run the fifth fastest 1500m of all time.

"I would not want to ruin all I have worked for since my first international race in 2007. I hope I can prove that I am a clean athlete in every way possible."

