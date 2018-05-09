Great CityGames: Andrew Pozzi to face Aries Merritt in Manchester

From the section

Andrew Pozzi and Aries Merritt have raced each other regularly indoors and outdoors

Great CityGames Venue: Deansgate, Manchester Date: Friday, 18 May Coverage: Live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website, 18:00-19:30 BST

World indoor hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi will face 2012 Olympic gold medallist Aries Merritt at the Great CityGames in Manchester next week.

They will race in the 110m hurdles on apop-up track on Deansgate on Friday, 18 May.

Pozzi, 25, won the 60m World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March to add to his European indoor title.

Fellow Briton David King, 23, will also compete in the race, which is free to watch for spectators.

American Merritt, the 110m world record holder Merritt, had a kidney transplant in 2015.

Three-time 400m hurdles world champion Bershawn Jackson from the United States will face Ireland's Thomas Barr, Britain's Jacob Paul and Frenchman Victor Coroller in the 200m hurdles.