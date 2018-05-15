Reece Prescod set for Great CityGames showdown

Prescod's personal best is the 10.03 he clocked at the World Championship last summer

Great CityGames Venue: Deansgate, Manchester Date: Friday, 18 May Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 18:00-19:30 BST

British 100m champion Reece Prescod will compete against compatriot Harry Aikines-Aryeetey in the Great CityGames in Manchester on Friday.

The 22-year-old beat world champion Justin Gatlin and Olympic silver medallist Andre De Grasse in Shanghai on Saturday.

His winning time of 10.04, in wet conditions and into a headwind, makes him the seventh fastest man of 2018.

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix headlines the street meeting.

The 32-year-old American will take on Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and English pair Bianca Williams and Finette Agyapong on a pop-up track on Deansgate in the city centre.

Elsewhere world record-holder Aries Merritt of the United States takes on Britain's world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi in a 110m hurdle race, while Rio 2016 finalist Jazmin Sawyers and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Luke Cutts compete in the long jump and pole vault respectively.

The field competitions at the free-to-attend event will be staged in Albert Square.

Prescod claimed the British title in CJ Ujah's absence last July and his domestic rival was part of the field he beat in China last weekend.

Neither competed at the Commonwealth Games, and both are likely to be medal prospects for Great Britain at the European Championships in Berlin in August.

Aikines-Aryeetey, 29, was part of the England quartet who won 4x100m relay gold on the Gold Coast, but was eliminated in the semi-finals of the individual event.