GB bobsleigh star Mica Moore tells BBC Sport Wales she’s ‘a little bit nervous’ but looking forward to her return to athletics this weekend.

Moore, 25, finished eighth alongside Mica McNeill in the women’s bobsleigh at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

But the Cardiff sprinter - who competed for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games - will switch back to athletics until the bobsleigh season resumes.

She will race for the first time this year in Loughborough on Sunday.