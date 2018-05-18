European Cup 10,000m: Northern Ireland's Emma Mitchell set for London meeting

Emma Mitchell set a new Northern Irish record with a personal best at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April

Night of 10,000m PBs Date: Saturday, 19 May Venue: Parliament Hill Athletics Track, London Time: 20:20-22:30 BST Coverage: Live coverage on the BBC Sport website and connected TV

Emma Mitchell is among a trio of Northern Ireland athletes competing in the European Cup 10,000m event in London on Saturday.

Mitchell is joined by Armagh athlete Fionnuala Ross in an Ireland quartet in the women's race, with Stephen Scullion in the men's race.

The event includes Highgate Harriers' annual night of the 10,000m PBs.

At last year's Parliament Hill Track meeting last year, Mitchell booked her Commonwealth Games selection.

On that occasion, the Queen's athlete clocked 32 minutes 51.78 to break Teresa Duffy's long-standing Northern Ireland record.

Mitchell improved that mark by nearly two seconds when posting 32:49.91 to finish 15th at the Commonwealth Games last month.

With many of Europe's best track distance runners set to compete, Mitchell could be pulled to an even faster time this evening, although she already has the security of knowing that her European Championship spot for later this summer looks guaranteed.

The Dermot Kerr-coached Ross is joined in the Ireland women's team by Letterkenny runner Ann Marie McGlynn and Shona Heaslip.

Those three athletes will be targeting Athletics Ireland's European Championship A standard of 32:55.00, with the B mark 33:20.00.

Scullion looks to be in the kind of form to seriously chase the European Championships men's standard of 28:45.00 after already booking a marathon berth for Berlin with a new personal best of 2 hours 15 minutes and 55 seconds in London last month.

The Belfast man's 10,000m personal best set last year is 28:58.20.

Joining Scullion in the Irish men's team are improving Ballina athlete Hugh Armstrong and two other men who will run the European Championship marathon - Mick Clohisey and Sergiu Ciobanu.

Spanish athletes won all the individual men's medals at last year's European Cup 10,000m in Minsk as they also picked up the team gold.

Antonio Abadia returns to defend the individual title when his team-mates will include European Indoor 3,000m champion Adel Mechaal, making his competitive debut over 10,000m.

With Portugal's 2017 winner Sara Moreira an absentee, Israel's Kenyan-born Lonah Chemtai is among the favourites in the women's race.