Mo Farah wins Great Manchester Run ahead of Moses Kipsiro

The Great Manchester Run was Mo Farah's first 10km race since quitting the track to focus on road races

Britain's Olympic and world 10,000m champion Mo Farah won his first Great Manchester Run after outsprinting Ugandan Moses Kipsiro.

The 35-year-old, who finished third at the London Marathon last month, tracked Kipsiro for the majority of the 10km race, and won in 28 minutes 27 seconds.

Abel Kirui of Kenya finished third, 25 seconds behind Farah.

Ethiopian Tirunesh Dibaba won her third straight women's race, well ahead of Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Farah was appearing in the race for the first time since 2007 but looked comfortable in warm conditions as he tore past Kipsiro with 100 metres to go.

But he said he was still recovering from breaking the British record at last month's marathon - his first event over the distance since switching his focus to road racing.

"I've got great speed and I know that at the end of the races I can use it if the guys haven't hurt me enough, so today was a matter of hanging in there," he told BBC Sport.

"I was pretty tired. Having competed in the marathon not so long ago, today was hard work."

