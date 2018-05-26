Eugene Diamond League: Caster Semenya sets 800m world best time

From the section

Semenya won the 1500m at the Diamond League in Doha earlier this month

Diamond League 2018 Venue: Eugene, Oregon Date: 26 May Coverage details: Highlights show on BBC Two on Sunday, 27 May, from 13:00 BST

South Africa's Caster Semenya set the year's best time in the 800m at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene as American sprinter Christian Coleman suffered a surprise defeat in the 100m.

Semenya claimed victory in a time of one minute 55.91 seconds.

World indoor 60m record holder Coleman, making his 2018 outdoor debut, finished second to compatriot Ronnie Baker.

There were impressive wins for American pair Noah Lyles (200m) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo (400m).

Lyles stormed away to win in 19.69secs and equal South African Clarence Munyai's world-best time for 2018.

Miller-Uibo, the Olympic champion, clocked 49.52 for a comprehensive victory over world champion Phyllis Francis (50.81).

Britain's Laura Muir, who completed her veterinary degree this week, was second in the women's 1500m behind surprise winner Shelby Houlihan from the USA.