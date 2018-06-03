Beth Dobbin breaks 34 year old Scottish 200m record

Dobbin missed out on Commonwealth Games qualification by a hundredth of a second in 2017

Beth Dobbin has set a new Scottish 200m record, eclipsing the previous best time from Sandra Whittaker in 1984.

The 23-year-old ran 22.84 seconds to win Saturday's UK Women's League Premier Division match at Eton.

In doing so, the Edinburgh AC athlete bettered Whittaker's 22.98 from the Los Angeles Olympics.

"So overwhelmed to run 22.84 at Eton today to break a 34 year old record alongside the UKWL record," Dobbin wrote on Twitter.

Dobbin's time is inside the European Championships standard and she is the second fastest Briton this year, behind Dina Asher-Smith.

Responding to the news via scottishathletics' Facebook page, Whittaker (now Seenan) said: "Well done Beth, absolutely delighted for you, fantastic time and great to see Scottish sprinting back up there again.

"Sorry to see my record go, but hey nearly 34 years. Holding a record for this time has been a privilege."