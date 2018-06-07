Dina Asher-Smith sets new British 100m record at Diamond League Bislett Games

Race winner Murielle Ahoure (left) won world silver medals in the 100m and 200m in 2013

Dina Asher-Smith broke her own British 100m record with a run of 10.92 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

The 22-year-old, who set the previous national mark of 10.99 as a teenager in 2015, was narrowly denied victory by Ivory Coast's Murielle Ahoure.

"I'm over the moon, to get the British record is amazing," she said.

Earlier, Scotland's Chris O'Hare set his season's best in winning the 1500m - a race outside Diamond League classification.

The 27-year-old Scot came home in three minutes 35,96 seconds.

Asher-Smith's performance will raise expectations for August's European Championships in Berlin and a possible showdown with defending champion Dafne Schippers.

The Londoner was fourth in the 200m at the World Championship in London last summer despite her season being seriously disrupted by a broken foot.

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our special guide.

She did not compete in the 100m at April's Commonwealth Games, taking bronze in the 200m instead.

However, she looked sharp over the shorter distance at the Bislett Games in Norway, finishing well clear of Trinidad and Tobago's Commonwealth Games 100m champion Michelle-Lee Ahye.

"I'm so happy with how the race went," Asher-Smith added.

"This year is all about focusing on the European Championships in Berlin in August. I'm free from university now so I can really focus on my racing."

Elsewhere, compatriot Adam Gemili came home fourth in the 200m in a season's best 20.21, while South African world and Olympic champion Caster Semenya cruised to victory in the 800m.