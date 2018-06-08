Jake Heyward breaks Steve Cram's U20 time for 1500m
- From the section Athletics
Jake Heyward ran the third-fastest 1500m by a British under-20 to move above Olympic great Steve Cram in the all-time rankings.
The 19-year-old Welshman set a new personal best of three minutes 39.84 seconds in Oslo, Norway.
Only Graham Williamson, who set 3:36.06 - also in Oslo - in 1979, and Niall Brooks (3:38.62) have run faster.
Double European Youth Champion Heyward was ninth at the Diamond League event, with Chris O'Hare winning in 3:35.96.