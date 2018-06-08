Jake Heyward breaks Steve Cram's U20 time for 1500m

Welsh 1500m runner Jake Heyward
Jake Heyward won 1500m gold at the 2016 and 2017 European Youth Championships

Jake Heyward ran the third-fastest 1500m by a British under-20 to move above Olympic great Steve Cram in the all-time rankings.

The 19-year-old Welshman set a new personal best of three minutes 39.84 seconds in Oslo, Norway.

Only Graham Williamson, who set 3:36.06 - also in Oslo - in 1979, and Niall Brooks (3:38.62) have run faster.

Double European Youth Champion Heyward was ninth at the Diamond League event, with Chris O'Hare winning in 3:35.96.

