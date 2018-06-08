NI Athletics Championships: Jason Smyth to race Aaron Sexton in Belfast

Jason Smyth is the world's fastest Paralympian

Jason Smyth's sprint battles with Commonwealth Youth Games champion Aaron Sexton should be among the highlights at Saturday's Northern Ireland & Ulster Championships at the Mary Peters Track.

Paralympic star Smyth and Sexton are entered in both the 100m and 200m.

Sexton clocked 10.52 seconds at the Irish Schools last weekend to beat Smyth's 12-year-old Northern Ireland junior 100m record.

Smyth is back in action after his wife Elise gave birth to their second child.

Lottie Diane joined the Smyth family on 25 May to become a sister to Evie.

Smyth set his Northern Ireland senior record of 10.22 in 2011 but Sexton could trouble the Eglinton man in both sprints on Saturday.

Kerry O'Flaherty races Emma Mitchell over 1500m

O'Flaherty up against Mitchell

The women's 1500m battle between Rio Olympian Kerry O'Flaherty and Commonwealth Games athlete Emma Mitchell could be another intriguing event.

Mitchell has had the edge over O'Flaherty over the last season but the Newcastle woman is a redoubtable competitor.

Other Commonwealth Games athletes from the Gold Coast who will be in action include hurdler Ben Reynolds and long jumper Adam McMullen.

The men's metric mile will see recent Belfast Milers Meet winner Danny Mooney taking on his fellow Letterkenny club-man Darren McBrearty and GB Paralympic runner James Hamilton.

European Championships-bound marathon specialist Laura Graham will drop down in distance to race over 5,000m while Mollie Courtney will be in action in the women's 100m hurdles.

Love Island star Campbell in action

Commonwealth Games medallist Leon Reid is not competing on Saturday but his Birchfield Harriers club-mate Theo Campbell will travel from England to take on top locals Craig Newell and Andrew Mellon in the 400m.

Campbell, who previously took part in the Love Island reality TV series, set his personal best of 46.02 seconds in 2016 with Mellon a 46.80 man at his best and Newell clocking his lifetime best of 47.31 to win the title last year.

Emerging Beechmount talent Davicia Patterson will race Dublin City Harriers' Catherine McManus in the women's 400m.

Patterson, who also plans to run the 200m, set a new personal best and IAAF World Junior Championship standard when she clocked 53.64 in Dublin two weeks ago.

The field event entry includes Ireland's current number one high jumper Barry Pender.