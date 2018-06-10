Zharnel Hughes: Briton sets world leading 100m time and PB of 9.91secs in Jamaica

Hughes moves to equal second on the British all-time 100m list

Britain's Zharnel Hughes ran 9.91 seconds - the fastest 100m time in the world this year - as he went under 10 seconds for the first time in Jamaica.

The 22-year-old did not start as well home sprinter Yohan Blake but overtook his rival as he stormed to victory.

American Noah Lyles was second with a personal best of 9.93 and Blake third in 10.00.

Hughes ran 9.99 in winning the Boston Games 100m but the time did not count as he was aided by a 2.4m/sec tailwind.

"Tonight was amazing," said Hughes on social media after the race in Kingston.

He moves to equal second on the British all time list behind 1992 Olympic champion Linford Christie (9.87), with the same time as James Dasaolu.