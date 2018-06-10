Stockholm Diamond League: Dina Asher-Smith dips under 11 seconds again to win 100m

Dina Asher-Smith (right) won bronze in the 200m at this year's Commonwealth Games

Briton Dina Asher-Smith stormed to victory in the Stockholm Diamond League 100m race, in a time only 0.01 seconds slower than her new British record.

Asher-Smith, 22, clocked 10.92 in Oslo on Thursday and followed it up on Sunday with victory in 10.93, ahead of second-placed Ivorian Murielle Ahoure.

Her compatriot Lorraine Ugen won the women's long jump with 6.85m.

The men's event was won by Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria who leapt to 8.83m - the farthest mark in 23 years.

However, the distance will not be noted in the record books because he was aided by an illegal wind of 2.1m per second.

Scot Laura Muir finished second in the women's 1500m in a season's best time of three minutes 58.53 seconds, as Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay claimed victory (3:57.64). Fellow Briton, Laura Weightman, was eighth in 4:02.90.

Another Scot, Jake Wightman, 1500m Commonwealth bronze medallist, was third in the rarely run 1,000m. The 23-year-old crossed the line in two minutes 16.27 seconds behind winner Kenyan Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich (2:14.88).

Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, who surprisingly won gold in the men's 200m at last year's World Championships, clocked 19.92 seconds to win Sunday's race. Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (20.47) was fifth.

Jack Green (49.73) was fifth and fellow Briton Sebastian Rodger came home in sixth in the 400m hurdles. Qatar's Abderrahman Samba won his fourth Diamond League race this year in an Asian record time of 47.41 seconds.

Another Briton, Morgan Lake, recorded 1.90m to finish eighth in the women's high jump, which was won by Russian Mariya Lasitskene (2.00m).