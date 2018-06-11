Jason Smyth: Para-athletes deserve more recognition

Jason Smyth with his Men's T13 100m gold medal at the 2017 Para Athletics World Championships

Ireland's Jason Smyth says he and his fellow Paralympian Michael McKillop deserve greater recognition.

Smyth, a five time Paralympic champion, believes his exploits are overlooked when compared with other sports.

"I've been in Paralympics since 2005 and never actually been beaten. I don't know how many other people that fall under that category," said Smyth.

"If it was boxing, football or rugby and someone had gone 12 years unbeaten we wouldn't hear the end of it."

The Northern Irishman, who has also won four gold medals at the IPC World Championships, has never been beaten in either the T13 100m or 200m.

McKillop, who will miss this year's IPC European Championships because of injury, has previously expressed his frustration at how other sports stars are afforded more media attention than Para-athletes.

"It's always for others to judge really but my opinion is the same as Michael's," added Smyth.

"I've won five Paralympic Gold medals [and] between European and Worlds over the last 10-12 years, [I've won] 16 or 17 gold medals."

What more can I do?

Smyth, 30, continued his preparations for the European Championships in Berlin as he lost to Commonwealth Youth Games champion Aaron Sexton in a photo finish to the 100m at the Northern Ireland Championships on Saturday.

The sprinter is confident of improving his times before defending his European title in August but says he does not expect to gain much media attention.

"I'm now at a different point in my career where I'm not actually worried what anybody else thinks because I'm competing for me, I'm competing for my family and obviously I'm out competing for Ireland, and at times Northern Ireland, where I live and where I'm from." he said.

"What more can I do? I've constantly been successful, what more can you do?

"I've said it many times, to me media actually hold the keys because they are the people who put it in front of the general public so if they really bought into it and really bought into the success of it then I think the general public would follow with it."