Stephen Scullion: Belfast man qualifies for second event at Berlin Europeans

Scullion's 2018 campaign has also included marathon and half-marathon personal best

Belfast athlete Stephen Scullion has qualified for a second event at this year's European Championships after achieving the 10,000m mark in the US.

Running at the Portland Track Festival in Oregon over the weekend, the 29-year-old cut over 22 seconds off his personal best as he clocked 28:36.05.

Scullion's run was almost nine seconds inside Ireland's European standard.

The Arizona-based athlete has already been selected for the marathon at the championships in Berlin in August.

Scullion has indicated that the 10,000m will be his priority in the German capital while he has also not ruled out trying to qualify for the 5,000m at the championships.

The 10,000m takes place on the evening of 7 August with the 5,000m on Saturday, 11 August and the marathon on the concluding Sunday at the week-long championships.

Scullion has been in the form of his life in 2018.

In January, he improved his half-marathon personal best to 63 minutes and 16 seconds in Houston and then cut two minutes and four seconds off his marathon personal best with a 2:15.55 clocking at the London Marathon in April.

That led to Scullion being among six Irish athletes selected for the men's marathon in Berlin.

Scullion was joined by fellow Northern Ireland athletes Paul Pollock and Kevin Seaward in the Irish selection which also included Mick Clohisey, Sergiu Ciobanu and Sean Hehir.

North Belfast pair Gladys Ganiel and Breege Connolly and Kilkeel athlete Laura Graham were named in the Irish women's selection for the marathon in Berlin along with Lizzie Lee and Claire McCarthy.