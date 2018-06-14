Mo Farah: Olympic and world champion to compete at the Chicago Marathon
-
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Mo Farah will compete at the Chicago Marathon in October, his third race over the distance and his first in the US.
The four-time Olympic gold medallist finished third at the London Marathon in April, in a new British record.
It was the 35-year-old's second time at 26.2-miles, having finished eighth at London in 2014.
The six-time world champion at 10,000 and 5,000m, retired from the track in August 2017 to focus on marathons.