Eilidh Doyle to miss British Championships as she continues to manage injury

Eilidh Doyle won her third Commonwealth Games silver medal at this year's Gold Coast Games

Eilidh Doyle will miss this weekend's British Championships, meaning she will not defend her 400m hurdles title.

The 31-year-old Scot has been managing an injury since winning bronze at the World Indoor Championships in March.

With the European Championships in Berlin taking place in August, Doyle has until 22 July to prove her fitness for selection.

"I'm really gutted to not be able to defend my title," she told British Athletics.

"The British Championships has always been a really important event to me and is something I always factor into my race schedule; it's always a really proud moment to stand on the podium and be crowned British champion.

"With that said, I'm really looking forward to being there in person and taking the rare opportunity to experience the weekend as a spectator - the great weather forecast and a number of the events looking really competitive will make for a great champs.

"The last few weeks have gone well - I'll continue to work hard during my rehabilitation and am confident I'll be in good shape should I gain selection for Berlin this summer."