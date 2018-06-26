2018 World Junior Championships: Wales' Jake Heyward, James Tomlinson and Joe Brier in GB squad

From the section

Welsh athlete Jake Heyward has run the third-fastest 1500m by a British under-20 athlete

Three Welsh athletes have been included in the Great Britain squad for the World Junior Athletics Championships.

Jake Heyward, James Tomlinson and Joe Brier will compete in Tampere, Finland, from 10-15 July.

Tomlinson, 18, won discus silver for Wales at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games. Joe Brier, 19, is part of the 4x400m relay squad.

Heyward, 19, won 1500m gold at the 2016 European Youth Championships and 2017 European Junior Championships.

He recently moved ahead of Olympic great Steve Cram in the all-time British U20 list for the fastest 1500m.