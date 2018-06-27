Belfast International: Commonwealth medallist Leon Reid wins 100m

English-born Reid hopes to soon be eligible to compete for Ireland

Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist Leon Reid was a convincing winner in the 100m at the Belfast International meeting on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old, who trains in Bath, was just one-hundredth of a second outside his best when winning in a time of 10.34 seconds.

Reid was denied the sprint double as Stefanos Tsakonas won the 200 in 20.71.

In the feature race of the evening, Ciara Mageean was fourth in an 800m race won by Claire Mooney of Kildare.

European bronze medallist over 1500m two years ago, 26-year-old Mageean faded in the final 50 metres.

As expected, Ben Reynolds won the 100m hurdles, clocking 13.94, while Jason Harvey took the 400m hurdles in 52.14.