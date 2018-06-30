British Championships: Dina Asher-Smith and Reece Prescod claim 100m victories

Dina Asher-Smith dominated the field in Birmingham to take the British Championship 100m title

British Athletics Championships Date: 30 June - 1 July Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Two and the Red Button on Sunday. Full details

Dina Asher-Smith set a British Championship record as she won the women's 100m at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old dominated the race, breaking away in the final metres to take gold in 10.97 seconds.

Reece Prescod edged out Zharnel Hughes and CJ Ujah to retain his 100m title in a strong men's field.

Prescod, 22, claimed victory in 10.06 seconds, which secured his place at August's European Championships.

Hughes took second in 10.13, while Ujah finished in third place in 10.18.

In the women's high jump, Morgan Lake beat Commonwealth heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Lake cleared a championship record of 1.97m on her second attempt and only narrowly missed out on clearing the 2m mark.

Johnson-Thompson failed to clear the 1.93m mark, taking silver with a season-best 1.90m jump, while Nikki Manson claimed bronze with 1.87m.

Asher-Smith clocks comfortable win

Asher-Smith holds the British record for both 100m and 200m events, and will defend her European 200m title in Berlin in May.

She has run the fifth-fastest time of any woman this year, and put in a fine performance in Birmingham.

Dina has a fluency and technique that is really flawless Former British hurdler Colin Jackson

The 200m Commonwealth Games gold medallist finished first in her semi-final in windy conditions and cruised to overall victory in under 11 seconds.

"The wind was doing some crazy stuff throughout the day," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport.

"I was hoping it would turn around and we could set a fast time, and I guess it did, so I'm happy."

Daryll Neita finished second behind Asher-Smith in 11.1 seconds, with Bianca Williams third in 11.20.

Analysis

Former British Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson on BBC TV

Clearly Dina Asher-Smith is a world-class sprinter. She's arrived on the scene in a very positive manner.

If you can come to your national championships and not be pushed, it shows you have the capability of stepping up another level.

She has a fluency and a technique that is really flawless. Even when she's working hard, she still looks comfortable, and that's a crucial thing about Dina.

Victory for Miller and Seddon

In the men's hammer, Nick Miller - who won Commonwealth gold in April - took the title with a throw of 75.33m.

Naomi Ogbeta's season-best jump of 13.95m secured her the triple jump title, while Zak Seddon won the men's 3,000m steeplechase in eight minutes 33.12 seconds.

"For many years I've tried to get this title," Seddon told BBC Sport. "I've fallen, I've come second - but I'll be a happy boy tonight."

Matthew Hudson-Smith qualified fastest for the men's 400m final, which takes place on Sunday.

Conrad Williams, appearing at his final British Championships before retiring, pulled up in his 400m heat but was applauded by the crowd as he got back to his feet and crossed the line.