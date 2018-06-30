BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: British Championships result 'embarrassing'
British Champs 10th embarrassing - Davies
- From the section Athletics
Double Paralympic and six-time world champion Aled Sion Davies says he is "frustrated and embarrassed" with his British Championships result.
Davies - competing in the able-bodied men's discus - finished 10th in Birmingham after throwing 48.86m.
The 27-year-old Welshman told BBC Sport Wales he has had a lot of trouble with a leg brace this year and may not defend his Para Athletics European title in August.