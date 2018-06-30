Double Paralympic and six-time world champion Aled Sion Davies says he is "frustrated and embarrassed" with his British Championships result.

Davies - competing in the able-bodied men's discus - finished 10th in Birmingham after throwing 48.86m.

The 27-year-old Welshman told BBC Sport Wales he has had a lot of trouble with a leg brace this year and may not defend his Para Athletics European title in August.