Dai Greene: 400m hurdler chasing GB team place

Dai Greene hopes to make an impact in Birmingham this weekend

British Athletics Championships Date: 30 June - 1 July Venue: Alexander Stadium, Birmingham Coverage: Live video coverage on Red Button (Saturday) and BBC Two (Sunday). Full details

Former world 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene hopes to prove his fitness at the British Championships this weekend.

The 32-year-old Welshman was forced to pull out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April with a torn hamstring.

As well as a national title on offer, Greene hopes to claim a GB team place for August's European Championships.

"I already have the qualifying standard which is great, so I've just got to try and finish in the top two and ideally come home with a gold medal," he said.

"It's nice to go into the weekend knowing I haven't had an injury for a while, I've been fit and competing.

"Although I'm not at my previous best I'm making decent progress towards that and I'm just looking forward to testing myself against the best of the British guys."

Greene won the European and Commonwealth titles in 2010 and was crowned world champion a year later in Daegu, South Korea.

Since then he has been badly affected by injury. After finishing outside the medals at London 2012, he failed to make the final at the 2013 World Championships and was unable to compete at the Rio Olympics in 2016.