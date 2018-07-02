BBC Sport - Athletics: Welsh steeplechaser Ieuan Thomas delighted with European Championships place
Thomas delighted with European Championships place
- From the section Athletics
Welsh athlete Ieuan Thomas says "it feels really good" to ensure he will be at the 2018 European Championships after 3,000m steeplechase second at the British Championships.
He 8:33.88 to finish less than a second behind winner Zak Seddon and the 27-year-old says he is improving with age.
Thomas will run for Great Britain in Berlin in August.