Former 1500m world champion Steve Cram says Welsh teenager Jake Heyward has 'every chance' of success, but must be left to develop at his own pace.

The 19-year-old recently moved above Cram in the all-time British Under-20s standings over 1500m.

On Tuesday he competes at the World U20s Championships in Tampere, Finland - having became European U20s champion last summer.

Cram told BBC Sport Wales he thinks Heyward is progressing brilliantly, but should not be put under extra pressure by being compared to Britain's successful middle distance runners of the past.