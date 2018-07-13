Jake Heyward 'taking the positives' after World Junior Championships

Jake Heyward won gold at the 2016 European Youth Championships in Georgia

Welsh 1500m runner Jake Heyward says he will "have to take the positives" from his fourth-place finish at the World Junior Athletics Championships.

The 19-year-old finished behind Kenyan pair George Manangoi and Justus Soget and Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigsten to narrowly miss out on a medal.

The Cardiff-born athlete finished with a time of 3:43.76, 1.62 seconds behind third-place Soget, in Tampere, Finland.

"Obviously fourth is one of the worst positions to come," said Heyward.

"I'm gutted but I wanted to leave the track knowing I gave it a go and put myself in contention, so I have to take the positives.

"It's just the way it is, the experience gained is so valuable to take me through to the next level.

"I'll have to learn from it and hopefully when I'm in the seniors, that's when I can deliver."