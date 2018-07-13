Lorraine Ugen will lead Great Britain in inaugural Athletics World Cup

To mark 100 years since British women were given the right to vote, all nations have selected a female athlete as team captain.

Athletics World Cup Venue: London Stadium Dates: 14-15 July Time: 18:45 BST Coverage: Highlights on Saturday 21 July, BBC One and Red Button

Lorraine Ugen will lead the British team taking on world and Olympic champions from around the globe in the inaugural Athletics World Cup.

The 26-year-old set the long jump world lead with a leap of 7.05m earlier this month and stood in to win Commonwealth Games relay gold for England in April.

The United States, Jamaica, Germany, France, China, Poland and South Africa will also compete at London Stadium.

Elaine Thompson - 100m and 200m Olympic champion - is part of Jamaica's team.

Her compatriot, captain and seven-time world champion Shelley-Ann Fraser Pryce will make her comeback to the sport after missing 2017 with the birth of her first child.

Akani Simbine - who beat Jamaica's Yohan Blake to 100m gold at the Commonwealth Games - is part of the South African team, along with long jump world champion Luvo Manyonga.

Elsewhere Polish world and Olympic champion Anita Wlodarczyk competes in the javelin with American pole vaulter Sam Hendricks returning to the stage where he won world gold last summer.

British world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi will face off against Jamaica's Ronald Levy, American Devon Allen and France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in a 110m hurdles race that contains four of the 12 fastest men of the year.

What is the World Cup?

The event was originally launched the event as 'The Meet' - a straight contest between Britain and the United States, before expanding to incorporate the current eight nations.

UK Athletics chief executive Niels de Vos said in February that he was confident of crowds of 55,000 on both days

Scheduled on the same weekend as football's World Cup final and Wimbledon's tennis finals, the event faces competition for attention.

Several high-profile stars, including Britain's Dina-Asher Smith and Reece Prescod have opted instead to compete at Friday's Diamond League event in Rabat.

However, organisers are hopeful of building on the success of last year's world championships where every session of action was sold out at the London Stadium.

The action takes place over two days with one representative from each nation in 34 track and field events.

The destination of the World Cup will be decided by the points allocated from each events, with a prize pot of more than £1.5m also on offer.