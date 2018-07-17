Castlederg high jumper Sommer Lecky is optimistic there are many more personal bests to come after she jumps 1.90m to clinch a silver medal at the World Under-20 Championships.

Lecky, 18, added four centimetres to her previous best as she improved her own Irish junior record on the final day of the championships in Finland.

"I'll never limit myself in any height," said the Finn Valley athlete as she arrived back on Irish soil with her team-mates at Dublin Airport.