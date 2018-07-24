European Championships: Great Britain to send record number to Berlin

Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest European in the world this year and broke her own British record in June

British Athletics will send its biggest squad to a major championships in more than a century as it named 102 athletes for August's European Championships.

The Berlin event is part of a new competition featuring seven sports, the other six taking place in Glasgow.

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is among seven individual medallists from the 2016 European Athletics Championships.

"This is an important marker on the road to the Tokyo 2020," said British Athletics chief Neil Black.

"The team is our largest for over 100 years [London 1908 Olympics] and we look forward to watching them thrive under the spotlight of a major championships."

The governing body has selected more women (56) than men (46) for the first time at a major championships. The women include 2016 400m bronze medallist Anyika Onuora and 400m hurdler Eilidh Doyle, who are both set to make a record-equalling fifth appearances for the British team at a European Championships.

Performance director Black added: "It is fantastic that for the first time ever more women than men have been selected and this underlines further that athletics is a truly equal sport."