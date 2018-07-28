Irish Championships: Leon Reid holds off Marcus Lawler in exciting 200m final

Leon Reid is hoping be cleared to run for Ireland in next month's European Championships

Leon Reid won the Irish 200m title as he held off a strong challenge from Carlow man Marcus Lawler at the National Championships in Dublin.

In wet conditions, the Commonwealth Games medallist clocked 20.74 seconds which left him 0.05 ahead of Lawler.

Reid, 24, is hoping to join Lawler in the Irish team at the European Championships in two weeks.

An IAAF ruling on Friday opened the door to English-born Reid getting his cherished wish of representing Ireland.

Reid, whose late birth mother was a Belfast woman, is now hoping his international transfer application can be pushed through in time for the Berlin championships which start on 7 August.

The Bath native will attempt to complete a sprint double at Santry in Sunday's 100m.

Also on the opening day of the Santry championships, Emma Mitchell retained her 5,000m title with Belfast man Stephen Scullion winning the 10,000m title and Derry Track Club's Adam-Kirk Smith clinching the 3,000m steeplechase title.

Mitchell, who achieved the 5,000m/1500m double at last year's championships, clocked a season's best of 15 minutes and 59 seconds to finish comfortably ahead of Shona Heaslip.

Mitchell, Scullion and Kirk-Smith have all achieved European Championships qualifying standards.

Scullion has Berlin marks in both the 10,000m and marathon with Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games athlete Kirk-Smith securing the the steeplechase standard.

Mitchell, who has achieved the Berlin 10,000m standard, is also planning to defend her 1500m title in Sunday's programme.