European Championships: Ireland pick Leon Reid pending all-clear from IAAF

From the section

Leon Reid last represented Britain at the 2015 European Under-23 Championships

Leon Reid has been 'provisionally' selected to represent Ireland at next month's European Championships.

Athletics Ireland have included the Bath-born sprinter pending the outcome of the IAAF transfer process.

The governing body said on Friday that attempts would be made to 'process applications quickly'.

Northern Ireland's Ben Reynolds, Kerry O'Flaherty and Davicia Patterson have earned selection for the championships in Berlin which start on 6 August.

More to follow.