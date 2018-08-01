European Championships: Leon Reid and Ireland waiting on IAAF transfer ruling

Leon Reid won a Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland in April

Sprinter Leon Reid is still waiting to hear whether he is going to be allowed to represent Ireland at next week's European Championships in Berlin.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Athletics Ireland had received no word on the progress of Reid's international transfer application to the IAAF.

Reid, 24, has been provisionally chosen by Ireland pending the IAAF's ruling.

However, Reid's transfer will have to be accepted and processed by 14:30 BST on Sunday for him to compete.

European Athletics has provisionally accepted his entry but the sprinter's participation in Berlin will only be confirmed if his transfer application is accepted and processed at least three hours before the Championships' technical meeting, which takes place on Sunday at 17:30 BST in the German capital.

Last Friday, the IAAF announced new rules which saw the ending of the total bar on international transfers, which had been in place for more than a year.

With the European Championships happening next week and other area championships also taking place around the globe, IAAF president Lord Coe said attempts would be made to "quickly process" outstanding transfer applications stuck in the system.

However, Lord Coe also said "no athlete should assume they will be cleared under these (new) rules automatically".

Bath-born Reid won European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain but his late birth mother was a Belfast woman which has opened the door to him switching international allegiance to Ireland.

Reid, who won a Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland in April, has not represented Britain since 15 July 2015 which again appears to boost the athlete's transfer prospects given the "minimum three-year waiting period" required by the IAAF.