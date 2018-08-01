European Championships 2018: Swiss sprinter Pascal Mancini banned for 'racist' posts

Pascal Mancini competed at the European Indoor Championships in March 2017

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

Swiss 100m sprinter Pascal Mancini has been banned from the European Championships after he was accused of posting "racist" material on Facebook.

Swiss Athletics' central committee said Mancini, 29, will now be subject to disciplinary proceedings and is suspended until further notice.

The former European relay champion's "far-right" and "controversial posts" violated its code of conduct, it said.

"Swiss Athletics took my licence," he responded in a post on Facebook.

A statement on the governing body's official website read: "The board believes the athlete's transgressions cannot be tolerated.

"Swiss Athletics is unreservedly committed to a fair and respectful sport."

In 2012, Mancini failed a drug test and was banned from competition for two years.

Mancini, who ran a season's best time of 10.43 seconds in July, was due to take part in the 100m race in Berlin at this year's European Championships.

The European Championships take place from 2-12 August.

The first edition of the new multi-sport competition will have more than 4,5000 athletes competing in seven sports.

Aquatics events, rowing, gymnastics, cycling, triathlon and golf will take place in Glasgow, while Berlin hosts athletics.