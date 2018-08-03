Leon Reid to run for Ireland at European Championships after IAAF grants transfer

Leon Reid won European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain

Leon Reid has been cleared to run for Ireland at next week's European Championships in Berlin after the IAAF granted his international transfer.

Bath-born Reid has been attempting to secure a transfer from Great Britain to Ireland for more than two years.

Reid's late mother was born in Belfast which opened the possibility of him switching to Ireland even though he represented Britain at youth level.

He won a Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland in April.

A statement from Athletics Ireland said that the international governing body's nationality review panel had "confirmed that Leon Reid is eligible to represent Ireland with immediate effect".

Reid, 24, will compete in the 100m and his specialist 200m in Berlin as he makes his Ireland debut.

Earlier this week, there were reports that Reid's prospects of being granted the transfer appeared to be fading but these proved to be wide of the mark.

More to follow.