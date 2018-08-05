European Championships: Leon Reid to focus on 200m and may run 4x400m relay

Leon Reid won European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain

Leon Reid's Ireland debut at the European Championships will be in Wednesday's evening's 200m semi-finals after he opted out of the 100m.

After being cleared to run for Ireland by the IAAF, Reid will concentrate on his specialist 200m and he may also compete in the 4x400m relay.

Reid's ranking means he receives a bye from Wednesday morning's 200m heats where team-mate Marcus Lawler will run.

Adam McMullen is among the Irish athletes in action on Monday.

The county Londonderry long jumper goes in the qualification round for his event at 15:35 BST with Phil Healy and Gina Akpe-Moses competing in the 100m heats which start at 16:45.

McMullen is continuing his attempts to achieve eight metres after jumping 7.99m indoors earlier this year.

The Belfast-based athlete was disappointed with his Commonwealth Games performance as his best mark of 7.66m saw him missing out on a final spot.

His best mark outdoors this summer is a 7.88m and he will probably need to jump beyond that to secure a place in Wednesday evening's final.

After running an Irish record of 11.28 seconds this season, Cork woman Healy looks capable of qualifying for Tuesday evening's semi-finals.

Last season's European Junior 100m champion Akpe-Moses is making his senior championship debut, after winning the Irish title last weekend, and will be looking to get somewhere near to her personal best of 11.46.

Belfast man Stephen Scullion will be among the Irish contingent in action on Tuesday when he competes in the 10,000m final.