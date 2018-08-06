BBC Sport - Caryl Jones: farmer, accountant and GB marathon runner
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport Wales went to meet Caryl Jones to find out how she balances working on the family farm, her job and marathon training.
The 31-year-old Commonwealth Games athlete is on the farm every morning at 6am before starting her main accountancy job.
She also fits in two training runs a day and has been selected to race the marathon for Great Britain at the European Championships in Berlin on Sunday.