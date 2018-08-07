BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey & Shelayna Oskan-Clarke reach 800m semi-finals
Great Britain trio reach 800m semi-finals
Great Britain make a strong start in the women's 800m event as Adelle Tracey wins her heat and Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Lynsey Sharp also qualify for the semi-finals on day six of the European Championships.
