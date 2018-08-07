BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Asher-Smith wins 100m in British record time

Dina Asher-Smith sets a new British record time of 10.85 seconds for the 100m - equalling the fastest time in the world this year - as she storms away from the field to win gold at the European Championships in Glasgow.

