Nicholas Bett: Kenya's former 400m hurdles world champion dies aged 28

Media playback is not supported on this device Kenya's Bett wins 400m hurdles gold

Kenya's former 400m hurdles world champion Nicholas Bett has died aged 28, following a car crash on Wednesday.

Bett had just returned from the Africa Championships in Nigeria when he died in Nandi, north west Kenya.

In 2015, he made history in China by becoming the first Kenyan to win a world gold at a distance shorter than 800m.

He was a two-time African bronze medallist and his twin brother Haron Koech is also a hurdler.

Athletics Kenya confirmed Bett's death on Twitter, while Kenyan sports minister Rashid Echesa tweeted his condolences to the Bett family.