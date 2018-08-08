European Championships: Reid to begin Irish career with tough semi-final test

Leon Reid won European medals at junior and under-23 level for Britain

Leon Reid will begin his Ireland career with a tough assignment in Wednesday evening's 200m semi-finals at the European Championships in Berlin.

Reid, cleared by the IAAF to represent Ireland last week, had a bye from Wednesday morning's heats in his heats as his team-mate Marcus Lawler exited.

Lawler, who ran Reid very close at the recent Irish Championships, clocked 20.80 to finish fifth in his heat.

The Carlow man's time was not quick enough to earn a fastest loser's spot.

Greece's Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas won Lawler's heat in 20.49 with the third automatic qualifying spot going to Italy's Davide Manenti in 20.70.

With another Italian Eseosa Desalu winning heat three in 20.39 and Belgium's Robin Vanderbemden victorious in heat one in 20.50, the first-round standard suggests Reid will have to run close to his best to book a final spot on Thursday evening.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medallist improved his personal best to 20.27 on the way to finishing third at last month's British Championships.

However, he ran 20.74 in admittedly wet and chilly conditions at the Irish Championships 11 days ago as he finished inches ahead of Lawler.

It also remains to be seen whether not having an opening heat will prove an advantage for Reid or not.